Tamil Nadu HSE result: Students record slight increase in pass percentage

The pass percentage of girls was 4.93% higher than the boys. This was 5.36 % last year. 

Published: 08th May 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A student checking her plus 2 result in Tiruchy.(Photo | M K Ashok Kumar , EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu school students recorded a slight increase in the pass percentage in class 12 results with 94.03 % clearing the examinations, compared to 93.76% last year.

The results were released by School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday. 

A total of 8,03,385 students, including 4,21,013 girls, 3,82,371 boys and one transgender, wrote the examinations of which 7,55,451 passed this year. Last year, 8,06,277 students wrote the examination. Of this, 755,998 (93.76%) cleared it. Of 7,533 higher secondary schools, 2,767 schools registered 100 per cent pass this year. 

The pass percentage of government schools was 89.80, aided schools at 95.99 and private schools at 99.08. It was 94.39% for co-ed schools, 96.04% for women's schools and 87.79% for men's schools. The pass percentage of girls was 4.93% higher than the boys. This was 5.36 % last year. 

Viruthunagar district maintained it top position in the pass percentage of 97.85 per cent. The districts in the next two positions were Tirupur (97.79%) and Perambalur (97.59%). Viruthunagar registered a pass percentage of 97.27% last year.

