Tiruchy corporation mulls materials recovery facility for better waste management

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The establishment of a materials recovery facility (MRF) appears to be the city corporation’s latest plan to improve its waste management. In the facility, waste would pass through a conveyor belt where workers and machines would segregate it thoroughly following which the various materials would be sent to its respective recycler.

Various options, including approaching private players to set up such a facility, are being considered, sources said. Mentioning MRF as a “thorough segregation system”, a senior corporation official said, “Take the case of a plastic bottle. Its cap and body are made of different quality plastic. When it reaches the MRF centre, there would be further segregation of plastic depending on its quality and it would be sent to respective recyclers.

Similarly, certain waste materials, like electronic waste or even a pen, would have a plastic component and a metal component. When such waste reaches the MRF, the plastic, metal and even glass components would be separated. The segregated components would then be sent to the respective recycler. Such a system can improve our waste management.

At present, things are in the initial stage and our team is working on it.” Sources said that the corporation also plans to outsource it to some recycler. "We would also approach various recyclers for establishing such a facility in the city. If they establish it and run it from a micro-compost centre, they would take care of the processing and recycling.

Thus, we would not have to worry about procuring machines and finding recyclers. If we get such a firm, we would hand the waste over to them. Such a plan would be more economically feasible," the source added.

