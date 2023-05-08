Unclean campus, absent teachers: Villupuram govt arts college students in despair

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Ahead of government college admissions, Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram draws flak from students and staff for poor maintenance of the campus. The students also allege that proper timing is not followed in the institution with teachers skipping many hours.

As per the official statement on the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations website, the state board higher secondary examination results will be declared on May 8 and the admissions for government arts colleges will subsequently be opened on the same day until May 19.

When TNIE visited the college, garbage was seen lying all around, especially near the History and Mathematics departments, clearly indicating that it's been long since proper cleaning has taken place in the campus.

"We have morning classes that would end by 1.30 pm. But mostly, no staff would come for the last hour and thus we leave early from the campus. Students from other departments too do the same as teachers are not regular to the classes," said a third-year degree student from the department of Economics.

Another group of girl students from the Chemistry department said, "The toilets are so awful that we can't even use them during an emergency. The boys' toilet is also non-functional and they end up going outside the campus."

A staff member from the college on anonymity, told TNIE, "Multiple complaints had been submitted to the principal regarding the cleanliness of the campus but no action has been taken unless there is an event happening or an official visiting the campus."

The Principal of the college R Sivakumar told TNIE, "The National Service Scheme team will be assigned to clean the campus but since examinations are going on, this will take some time. The absence of teachers is only an allegation because we have employed even part-time staff to manage additional classes. Regarding the toilet facility, we have received the MLA fund to reconstruct the toilets and will start soon."

