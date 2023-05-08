Home States Tamil Nadu

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan slams TN Governor for remarks on Dravidian model

MADURAI:  Condemning Governor RN Ravi's recent remarks on the Dravidian model, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday said, "It would be better if the governor resigned from his post and became involved in active politics as an RSS worker. Speaking to media persons at Madurai airport, Thirumavalavan also took exception to Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan question as to why VCK cadre were holding a protest in the union territory.

"As the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry has decided to collect user charges for treatment, it has led to doubts as to whether the hospital will be commercialised soon. Hence, the VCK cadre and I organised a protest there. Why can't the VCK stage a protest in Puducherry? India is a single nation. Why is Narendra Modi from Gujarat contesting to the Lok Sabha from a constituency in Uttar Pradesh?" he asked.

Referring to the film 'The Kerala Story', the VCK leader said the sole aim of the film was to create divisions in society. "The screening of this propaganda movie should be stopped," he appealed. He also spoke on VCK campaigning for the Congress in Karnataka. "Through Karnataka, the BJP is trying to make inroads into south India and this must be prevented. A change of government in Karnataka will pave the way for a change of government in the centre too," Thirumavalavan added.

