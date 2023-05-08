Water insufficient for irrigation as tanks, canal damaged: TN farmers

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ill-maintained water tanks in the district's panchayat unions have posed major damage for the farmers, despite a moderate amount of rain, for the past couple of days as the amount of water reaching the tanks is not sufficient. They have requested the department concerned to take swift action towards carrying out the maintenance works.

Official sources said out of the 5,660 water bodies in the district, only 641 tanks are under the Water Resource Department. "Over 3,897 water bodies are ooranis and ponds. There are about 1,122 minor irrigation tanks in the district," they added.

Farmers alleged most of the tanks that are maintained by the municipal administration department remain ill-maintained for several years, leading to its poor water storage capacity. "Restoration of tanks, as announced in the recent TN budget, is yet to begin in the district. Over the past seven days the district witnessed nearly 102.9mm rain, which is more than 600% higher than the normal stats," they said.

Ravi, a farmer from Ramanathapuram, said, "Even though tanks are receiving water, tanks and canals are not maintained. Restoration works should be expedited so that tanks are able to store water, which can be used for the cultivation season. The government should also distribute compensation for crop damages so that farmers can be in a good financial situation to cultivate for the next season this year."

