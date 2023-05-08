77 of 88 jail inmates shine; woman in Vellore scores 100 in Commerce 

CHENNAI/VELLORE: A 46-year-old inmate lodged in a Chennai prison scored 548 marks in Class 12 board exam, topping 88 inmates who wrote the exam state-wide. The topper, M Thamim Anwar, 46, is an inmate of Central Puzhal prison I.
The second rank among prisoners was scored by S Rasul Moideen, 38, who scored 546. A total of 88 inmates from different prisons in the state appeared for the exam and 77 of them passed, said a prison department senior officer. Five women appeared in the exam, and M Sulochana who is lodged in Vellore prison scored 500.
Out of the six inmates (four men and two women) from Vellore central jails, three have passed. While a female inmate failed in the exam, another woman, M. Sulochana (46), secured an astounding 99 out of 100 marks in Commerce.
Sulochana has pursued her education from the Class 8 to 12 while serving her sentence. Meanwhile, male prisoner Saminathan scored a total of 479 marks. Another male inmate secured a total of 464 marks with scores of 69 in Tamil, 82 in English, 75 in history, 70 in economics, 86 in commerce, and 82 in Accountancy.
Two of the remaining three candidates from jails, including a female prisoner, suffered injuries during the examination, while another male inmate was unable to appear for two exams due to the death of his father.
All three candidates failed in the examination. Central Jail Superintendent of Police Abdul Rahman expressed confidence that if the three were able to write the exams, they would have achieved success.