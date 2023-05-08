A year on, permanent building eludes Kunnam taluk office in TN, functions out of rented space

PERAMBALUR: Ever since the Kunnam taluk office moved to its present location out of a rented building in Perambalur a year ago, people have been beset by several inconveniences to access essential services. The old Kunnam taluk opened in 1999 on the Perambalur-Ariyalur road and functioned along with a record room and e-service centre.
People of the area relied on the centre for accessing services ranging from patta transfer, land sub-division, issue of certificates, social security pensions and ration cards. After heavy rains damaged the office building last year, the taluk office was moved to a rented building 200 metres from the Kunnam bus stand 11 months ago.
The record room and e-service centre, however, have been operating in the old building. But with no notifications issued about the change in venue, the public have had to suffer terrible inconveniences for almost a year. "The locals are aware that the office has been moved to a rented building, but people from the villages are not; so they still come to the old building and only then realise that the office is now in a new place.
Sometimes people have to keep shuffling between the rented office building and the e-service centre, which is in the old building - this is especially hard on elderly people,"said R Ashok, a resident from Kunnam, speaking to TNIE. "Also in the rented building, it is difficult to find the sections, and there's barely enough space to park vehicles." K Avinash, another resident, said, "The record room, which is very important, operates in the old building.
During the monsoons, water seeps into the building and the documents are at risk of being damaged." Two months ago, residents had filed a petition with transport minister SS Sivasankar demanding that the old building be demolished and a new building constructed in its place. When contacted, Kunnam Tahsildar A Anitha told TNIE, "We are looking for a place to build a new office building. Otherwise, we will take steps to build in the old place."