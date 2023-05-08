Activists petition collector seeking action against custodial torture of palm climber

THOOTHUKUDI: Activists petitioned District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj seeking action against the police personnel who tortured a 55-year-old palm tree climber while in custody at the Kayathar police station recently.



Tamil Nadu palm tree workers welfare board member Godson Samuel along with activist V Gunaseelan visited the victim Madasamy at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital on Monday.



In a petition submitted to the collector during the weekly grievance redressal meeting, Samuel said that the palm climber Madasamy was picked up by police from his pathaneer extraction and karupatti manufacturing unit at Thalaiyalnadanthan kulam village near Kayathar on April 23 based on a complaint that alleged he was tapping banned palm toddy. "The police held him captive the whole day despite him refuting the allegation stating that he was only extracting pathaneer. When his son Manikandan bailed him out of the station that night, the police personnel called him back to the station and assaulted him black and blue, which gave him injuries on the ear and back.



Samuel told the press that the victim has been under treatment for the past 17 days in the government medical college hospital in Tirunelveli, but still, no action has been taken. He pointed out that it is a clear violation of the circular issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) on January 10, 2022, instructing all superintendents of police and commissioners to avoid taking action against those extracting pathaneer, and karupatti makers. A complaint in this regard, which was submitted to the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Tirunelveli range by the victim's son on April 24, remains pending, he alleged.