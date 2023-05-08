Advocate arrested in retaliation for support to custodial torture victims?

TENKASI: Nethaji Subash Senai President and advocate V Maharajan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to enter Melapavoor village, where an ongoing dispute between people of SC and MBC communities has flared tempers. His relatives said Pavoorchatram police arrested Maharajan in retaliation for his continuous support to custodial torture victims.
The advocate was on his way to Melapavoor to conduct a talk between members of the two communities on Sunday afternoon, when he was whisked away on Sunday afternoon. While initially it was seen as a ‘preventive arrest, the police in the wee hours of Monday informed Maharajan’s relatives that he was booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 7 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Members of Nethaji Subash Senai staged a protest in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts on Monday to condemn the arrest.
Maharajan’s relative Kumar Pandian, who is also an advocate, claimed that the police action must be seen as a retaliation to the support and assistance Maharajan has been providing to the Ambasamudram custodial torture victims and the family members of two persons who were allegedly killed in Sivanthipatti police station.
“It was Maharajan who first brought the suspended ASP Balveer Singh’s cruel torture to the attention of Tamil Nadu people. He also pressed the CB-CID to register a case against 10 police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in the Sivanthipatti custodial death case. His arrest is an attempt to silence his voice. Instead of lodging him in the Palayamkottai Central Prison here, he was taken to the distant Tiruchy prison. We also fear that he may be detained under the Goondas Act,” he said.
Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Melapavoor village due to the dispute between the people of SC and MBC communities over pasting posters and installing a flex banner for a temple festival, and also erecting a party flag post. Opposing the police action against them, the people of the MBC community had been staging a sit-in protest in Thangamman temple for the past three days. The protest was called off on Monday following talks with the police.