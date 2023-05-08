Class 12 exam results: An ice-cream topped with the cherry of success

CHENNAI: Gayathri N, the topper among corporation school students, wasted no time after her class 12 exams. Once the exams got over, she joined a small ice cream manufacturing unit in Retteri where she would keep a note of the stocks, earning Rs 200 a day.
She continued to work there until Monday when she learnt she secured 593, the highest not only in Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur where she studied, but in all corporation schools in the city.
“I’m happy to help my family in any way I can. During school days, I help with household works and after holidays started, I began working at the ice cream company so that my parents can have some extra money. I don’t take anything for myself from the money I earn,” she said.
Every morning, Gayathri, who wants to become a chartered accountant, used to prepare a time chart for each subject. “I don’t remember going to bed even for a day before finishing everything on the time table,” she said.
Her class teacher, Sheela S, and her headmistress, S Selvakumari, who she credits for helping her climb up the ladder, described Gayathri as ‘extremely helpful’ and ‘disciplined.’ Sheela told TNIE Gayathri would’t hesitate to help anyone who comes to her for help.
“For most of us who study in corporation schools, our parents need us to support them financially in the future. I understand that, and so I try to help as many students as I can with concepts they don’t understand,” said Gayathri.
Selvakumari told TNIE that her teachers were so invested in her that they would call her to check if she had woken up to study at 4 am. Gayathri’s father Neelakandan N is a technician at the Presidency Club and her mother Lakshmi works as a cashier at a fruit shop in Vepery.
Neelakandan said the money they make each month is just enough to get them through the month. He said his daughter’s success is a wake up call for parents to start trusting corporation schools. “We will be dependent on both our daughters in the future.
Many have told me to enrol my daughter in private school, but I was confident that my daughter would shine in this school,” he said. “My own sister who hasn’t spoken to me for over 10 years called me today to congratulate Gayathri,” said a beaming Neelakandan.