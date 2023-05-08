Clear encroachers on land for Burma repatriates: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered eviction and clearing of encroachments made by 300 people on the land purchased for constructing houses to Burma repatriates on the outskirts of Chennai within six months.
“Considering the fact that there are around 300 encroachers, six month’s time is granted to remove the encroachments and hand over possession to the petitioner society,” ordered the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently.
The bench added that if the government authorities face any difficulties in removing the encroachments, they can seek the assistance of the police. The order was passed on a petition filed by A Bose, president of the Burma Indians-Cooperative House Construction Society Limited seeking orders to the concerned government officials to evict the encroachers from the land located at Palavakkam as per an order of the Kanchipuram district collector dated August 17, 2003.
It was confirmed by a full bench of the high court in an order in 2014 saying that the encroachers do not have any right and they are liable to be evicted. The order was confirmed by the Supreme Court which dismissed the special leave petitions filed by the encroachers against the high court’s order.
Initially, 20 Sri Lankan refugees were given accommodation on the said land temporarily until they were given some other site. However, several others began to encroach the land.