Commuters drenched in sweat at AC bus shelters in MSU bus stops in Tamil Nadu

Collectorate staff said the AC in their bus shelter is switched off always. "This shelter was constructed to help passengers escape from summer heat. But we are not getting the benefit of it," said S Arumugaraja, a medical representative who travels daily from Puliyangudi to Kokkirakulam.



The AC shelter at MSU bus stop was constructed in 2018-19 at an outlay of Rs 10 lakh and in Kokkirakulam, the shelter was built at a cost of `14.5 lakh with the MP fund of former MP Vijila Sathyanath. "Someone stole the AC at MSU bus shelter. The college administration has assured us they would maintain it. I will ask them to make it functional. The corporation engineer has been told to keep the AC in Kokkirakulam shelter switched on," the MP said.