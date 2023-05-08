Daughter of firecracker unit staff in TN fights odds, secures 377 in Class 12 exam

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Fighting all the odds that came her way, Sakthipriya, the daughter of a firecracker unit employee near Alamelumangaipuram, secured 377 marks in the Class 12 board examination.



The 17-year-old Sakthipriya studying in Tamil medium at the Government Model Higher Secondary school in Sevalpatti. Sakthipriya's mother Veerlakshmi (37), who is the sole breadwinner of the family, is a worker at a firecracker unit who earns around Rs 450 per day.



Meanwhile, her father Parthiban (45), who was earlier working at a cracker unit quit his job two years ago due to kidney-related ailments, and has been undergoing dialysis twice a week in Tirunelveli, which costs them around Rs 1,500 per week.



The Parthiban-Veeralakshmi couple, besides Sakthipriya, has two more children, who recently appeared for their Class 9 and Class 10 exams respectively. Veeralakshmi who has been taking care of all the expenses of her family said that owing to financial constraints, she could not afford tuition or special coaching for Sakthipriya. However, Sakthipriya was determined to study and fought all the odds that came her way, her mother added.



"While studying in Class 12, Sakthipriya was unable to go to school for a month when she stayed home after she contracted chicken pox. In November, even when Veeralakshmi and Parthiban were away for a month for the latter's dialysis in Tirunelveli, Sakthipriya managed to study while managing all the household chores along with her siblings.



Speaking to TNIE, Sakthipriya said she studied on her own and when in doubt, she clarified them with the teachers, whom she said were very supportive in her journey. At times I also refer to YouTube videos to clear my doubts, she said.



Sakthipriya secured 77 marks in Tamil, 42 in English, 72 in Physics, 72 in Chemistry, 61 in Biology, and 53 in Maths said and wishes to do nursing. However, her family's financial constraints remain a challenge ahead.