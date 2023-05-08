Eight months on, TNSTC yet to pay compensation to passenger

COIMBATORE: Even after eight months, Managing Director of TNSTC has yet to pay back the excess ticket fare collected from a passenger, along with compensation based on an order from District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Coimbatore.
In 2015, the passenger, , K Kathirmathiyon, who is also the secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC), travelled from Vadavalli to Coimbatore railway station and Coimbatore railway station to Vadavalli in TNSTC bus (TN 38N2508). Instead of Rs 5, the conductor citing 'Express' service, collected Rs 8 from Kathirmathiyon from Vadavalli to Coimbatore railway station and in the return journey too.
Following that, Kathirmathiyon approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Coimbatore, which directed the Managing Director of TNSTC to pay compensation of Rs 10,000, to be deposited to the CM's Relief Fund and excess ticket fare of `6 along with interest to the passenger on February 15, 2018. TNSTC filed an appeal before the State Consumer Redressal Commission, Chennai, but the commission dismissed the appeal on August 26, 2022.
"If TNSTC officials fail to act on the order, action would be initiated against as per under Section 25 and 27 of Consumer Protection Act legally," said Kathirmathiyon. TNSTC officials did not respond to calls for a comment on the issue.