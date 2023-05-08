Eight months on, TNSTC yet to pay compensation to passenger

Following that, Kathirmathiyon approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Coimbatore, which directed the Managing Director of TNSTC to pay compensation of Rs 10,000, to be deposited to the CM's Relief Fund and excess ticket fare of `6 along with interest to the passenger on February 15, 2018. TNSTC filed an appeal before the State Consumer Redressal Commission, Chennai, but the commission dismissed the appeal on August 26, 2022.