Finance minister distributes Rs 2-crore welfare scheme in Madurai

But now, the fiscal deficit has been reduced to Rs 30,000 crore through various measures over the past two years. Measures are being taken to reduce this further. "In addition to the adequate allocation of funds for various projects that are being implemented, new projects have been implemented to the tune of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore. This is a great example of the efficiency of this government," he said.



He added that about 34 lakh beneficiaries have been allocated funds under the scheme for providing old-age pensions and that additional 1.50 lakh beneficiaries are currently being allocated a monthly pension.



"Special camps have been conducted on behalf of the Madurai Central Assembly Constituency to provide immediate solutions to the grievances of the public. In the last two years alone, 1,871 beneficiaries have been provided with government welfare assistance, including 1,016 beneficiaries with old age stipends, 499 with destitute stipends, and 54 with disabled stipends among others. Around 13 beneficiaries were given laptops using my own funds. 58 Persons with Disabilities have been provided welfare assistance, including wheelchairs.



Infrastructural development works such as smart classes have been implemented at six corporation schools at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh using social responsibility funds of private companies.



During the welfare distribution programme, about 342 beneficiaries were provided with `2.62 crore worth of welfare assistance on Monday. District Collector Aneesh Sekhar and city corporation mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth were present on the occasion.