Girl with visual impairment clears boards with flying colours in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Defying hardships, M Shalini, a student with visual impairment, has passed the Class 12 boards with flying colours. Speaking to TNIE, she said, "I am very happy to have scored 542 out of 600 marks. My friends and teachers used to read out texts to me from my childhood itself. Then I learned to use the Braille code. Details stick to my memory fast and this helped me score big in the exam."