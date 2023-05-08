'Higher education opportunities soon for graduates in jail': Villupuram MP

VILLUPURAM: R Arunpandiyan scored 464 out of 600 in the Class 12 board examinations, results for which were declared on Monday. He is among the eight inmates at the Cuddalore central prison who passed with flying colours, according to official sources. Meanwhile, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar has urged the Chief Minister to consider the inmates' performance and provide them with opportunities for higher education.
A source said that 79 inmates cleared the higher secondary exams across the state. The central prison at Cuddalore recorded 464 as the highest and 415 as its lowest. Four of the eight inmates scored above 80 in select subjects.
Reacting to the results, a retired jail superintendent told TNIE on the condition of anonymity, "It is a happy moment because the inmates' family would be proud with their improvement. It is an important juncture because these inmates have attempted for the exam several times, and have finally passed it. Their perseverance amidst a prison life is commendable."
"Allowing the inmates access to higher education is crucial in delivering social justice. It will further increase the scope for remission, and their lifetime imprisonment may be reduced based on their academic performance. So, all 79 inmates must be helped to be made degree holders for changing their lives and our society."