Menace of illegal activities at abandoned railway quarters in TN continue to raise a stink

TIRUCHY: The old and abandoned British-era railway quarters in Tiruchy continues to remain an abode of anti-social activities despite the umpteen complaints raised by residents and activities alike to either raze down the 973 railway quarters in Tiruchy or take measures to avoid the inconvenience caused to rail users and passersby.
In January this year, the Railway made the announcement to raze down the 973 railway quarters in Tiruchy; however, the works are yet to take shape, causing inconvenience to commuters and passersby. A total of 706 quarters are located in Ponmalai, while the remaining are spread across Kallukuzhi, Tiruchy Fort and Tiruchy Goods Yard.
R Manikandan, a senior citizen and resident of Ponmalai, told TNIE, "Several people, including staff of the Golden Rock railway workshop, use the roads along the Ponmalai quarters to commute to work or for other needs. However, illegal activities, which are rampant at the abandoned railway quarters, with miscreants making use of the quarters to camp at night, instill fear of safety among the commuters.
The Railway is yet to take any efforts to curb this menace. The quarters should be demolished in public interest." Meanwhile, sections of residents claimed the January announcement to be a mere eyewash to avoid further backlash over the delay in the demolition of the quarters.
"It is unclear why the railway is continuing to delay the demolition of these abandoned railway quarters," rued S Natarajan, a resident of Thillai Nagar. In response, the Railway said that they selected a private firm to carry out the demolition work, which, according to the officials, would start soon.