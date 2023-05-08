Perambalur villagers urge officials to purify contaminated Pidari lake

ARIYALUR: Residents of Ambapur village in Ariyalur district have urged the deepening and renovation of a lake in their village, which has become unusable because of the mixing of sewage water with it. Pidari, a 10-acre lake in Ambapur village of Kavanur panchayat, receives water from the fields nearby, and was depended on by the local people for their household needs and for bathing cattle.
Since the village does not have proper drainage, all waste water has been flowing into the lake, thereby polluting it. Residents using the water have also complained of several problems including itching. Residents had complained to the panchayat administration about this and other problems regarding the lake, including the damages to the steps leading to the river and the general lack of maintenance. All their pleas, however, have fallen on deaf ears.
"This lake is always full with water and it helps the people and cattle in several ways. Now, though, sewage water gets mixed with it and we're unable to use it. Bathing in this water makes our skin itchy, and it's even affecting the cattle. So we've had to stop using the lake and depend on tap water for bathing," J Mahendran, a resident, told TNIE.
"Since many people use this water during the summer, authorities should come forward to purify it and take measures to prevent the mixing of sewage with this water," he added. Another resident M Bhakkiyaraj said, "The lake is poorly maintained; the stairs used by people are badly damaged, and it is difficult to walk into it. Seemai Karuvelam trees have encroached the banks.
This should be removed and the lake properly renovated during summer." When contacted, a senior official from the Ariyalur Rural Development department said, "Now I am aware of this issue. However, I will inspect the lake and take immediate action to stop it."