Perfect score: Dindigul girl secures 600/600 in Class 12

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  S Nandhini, a student at Annamalaiyar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School (government aided school), scored the perfect score in the Class 12 board examination result, which was published on Monday. She secured centum in all subjects: Tamil, English, Economics, Commerce, Accountancy and Computer Application.

In Class 10, she had secured 498 out of 500 and 598 out of 600 in Class 11. Nandhini's father S Saravanakumar works as a carpenter and her mother S Banupriya is a homemaker. Her younger brother Praveen is studying in Class 6.

Speaking to TNIE, Nandhini said the catalyst of her success was her father and school staff. "I have been studying in the same school from LKG. My father used to say education is the real asset and a sign of women empowerment. The school correspondent, headmistress and teachers were also encouraging and cooperative," she said, adding that she was proud to bring laurels to her school.

Nandhini went on to say how time management played a key role towards her achievement. Even though she did not waste time in entertainment activities, Nandhini was interested in co-curricular activities such as essay competitions and elocution. She specially thanked her Tamil teacher Anuradha for helping her enhance her interest in the language.

Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy, district collector S Visakan, school management, parents, teachers and friends appreciated Nandhini for her effort. She has now set her sights on Chartered Accountancy, hoping to crack the exam with her hardwork and dedication.

