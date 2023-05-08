Pikli farmers in Tamil Nadu seek nod to graze livestock in forest

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from Pikli panchayat near Palacode filed a petition with Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi seeking permission to graze livestock in the forest.
Farmers stated that for the past few weeks, forest department staff have been restricting the movement of farmers and preventing cattle grazing, which can lead to the loss of native variety cattle. On Monday, during the public grievance day meeting at the collectorate, over 100 farmers from Pikli submitted a petition to the collector seeking permission to allow their cattle to graze.
Speaking to TNIE, C Periyasami said, “Pikli panchayat has 12 villages and the main occupation of the people is animal husbandry. The residents in the panchayat usually take their cattle and leave in the forest and after it matures, they sell the cattle. However, since April, we have been prevented from entering the forest area and this has resulted in major loss of livelihood for the farmers.”
M Sundaram from Periyur said, “In the previous years, we were allowed to graze the cattle in the forest area after seeking permission from the forest department. As acknowledgement for the permission, they provide an entry slip. We request the same system to be brought back.”
Palacode forest ranger P Natraj said, “Under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882 and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, trespassing into the forest area is an offense. But this is not the only reason why we are preventing grazing.
In Palacode range area, Devarpatti, Pudhipatti, Anumpatti, Jakkalpatti and many other settlements are made illegally where farmers reside and grow their livestock. This has caused an ecological imbalance. These domesticated animals feed off the pasture in the forest forcing wild animals like wild boars, rabbits, peacocks and other wildlife to cultivate lands. So, we are trying to keep people away from the forest and wildlife away from human habitations.”
“The state government had announced the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary in November 2022 and grazing is strictly prohibited in the forest. While we allow grazing in buffer areas (over 1 km area), only cows and sheep are allowed. Goats are strictly prohibited, as goats destroy the forest ecosystem. People can seek permission from forest department to graze in the buffer zone,” he added.