Puducherry's pass percentage for Class 12 dips by 3.46

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry recorded a pass percentage of 92.67 93.44 for Puducherry and 88.57 for Karaikal) in Class 12 board examinations a decline of 3.46 from the previous year's 96.13. A total of 13,182 students passed the exam, with girls performing better than boys, according to results announced by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Education Secretary P Jawahar and School Education Director P Priytarshny on Monday.



Pass percentage of girls in government and private schools stood at 95.23 and boys, 89.79. The numbers recorded a dip compared to last year's figures of 97.77 and 94.33. Pass percentage among government schools stood at 85.38, with Puducherry region recording 85.88 and Karaikal region 83.66. Among government school students, 91% girls and 77.65% boys passed the exam. Private schools registered a pass percentage of 98.81.



Sixty six schools achieved 100% results (57 in Puducherry region and nine in Karaikal), two of which are government schools (Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sultanpet, and GGHSC, Madukkarai). Commerce recorded the highest number of centum (157 students), followed by computer applications (144), accountancy (138) and computer science (132). One student scored full marks in English, while none scored centum in Tamil or other languages.



Rangasamy attributed the decline in pass percentage to the pandemic, and said that students could not complete full syllabus. On shortage of teachers at government schools, Rangasamy said that more teachers will be engaged on contract basis with better pay. Besides, steps are being taken to appoint regular teachers, he added.

He also said CBSE syllabus will be introduced for Classed 1 to 9 and Class 11 in the current academic year. Classes 10 and 12 will be brought under the stream from 2024-25.



Coaching for NEET will be strengthened, Rangasamy added. The government will consider requests for reserving seats for government school students in medical and other courses, he said.