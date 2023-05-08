Tangedco to bid for Kankili coal mines

CHENNAI: Tangedco is gearing up to participate in the tender process for the Kankili coal mines in Odisha to meet its growing demand for coal to power its thermal power plants. “The geological reserves of the coal mine are estimated to be a staggering 500 million tonnes. The ministry of coal is expected to initiate the tender this week, inviting bids for commercial mining. Tangedco has obtained the necessary approvals in a high-level meeting to actively partake in the tender,” A senior official told TNIE.
The official further stated that Tangedco had previously engaged in a few coal mine tenders. However, due to stiff competition from private players, it had to withdraw from the process. “Tangedco has devised new strategies to enhance our chances of securing the coal mines,” he said.
“Tangedco currently procures coal for its existing thermal power stations from the Talcher and IB valley mines of Mahanadi Coalfields in Odisha, as well as the Singareni mines in Telangana,” another official said.
The Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid India) recently projected that Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a peak demand exceeding 27,000 MW in 2026-27. Concurrently, Tangedco is actively pursuing several coal-based power generation projects in North Chennai, Ennore, Udangudi, Uppur and Ennore expansion, collectively accounting for a generation capacity of 4,900 MW, the official said.
He pointed out that the upcoming North Chennai Stage-III power plant, boasting a capacity of 800 MW, is anticipated to commence commercial operations by July. Given the critical role of coal as a vital fuel source for the plant, Tangedco aims to participate in the tender for the new mines in Odisha.
“At present, Tangedco’s thermal power stations, with a total capacity of 4,320 MW, require an annual coal supply of 223.4 lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA). To meet this demand, we procure 195.63 LTPA from Mahanadi coal fields and 40 LTPA from Singareni mines. “Additionally, as per the instructions of the union government, 6% of the total coal requirement is imported from Indonesia,” the official added.