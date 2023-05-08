Tangedco to bid for Kankili coal mines

CHENNAI: Tangedco is gearing up to participate in the tender process for the Kankili coal mines in Odisha to meet its growing demand for coal to power its thermal power plants. “The geological reserves of the coal mine are estimated to be a staggering 500 million tonnes. The ministry of coal is expected to initiate the tender this week, inviting bids for commercial mining. Tangedco has obtained the necessary approvals in a high-level meeting to actively partake in the tender,” A senior official told TNIE.