"This wall blocks our access to road, forced to take detour", cries Dalit families near Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A section of Dalit families living in Ittiveerampalayam village near Tiruppur city have alleged that a realtor has put up a wall which is blocking their access to the road they have been using for the past eight years. The wall has weakened and is posing a threat to the houses of Dailts situated close to it, they allege.
D Valli (42), a Dalit resident, said, “Around 40 families have been living here for the past 20 years and all are daily wage earners. After several petitions and struggles we receive patta for the land. But, a real estate promoter has built a 10-foot tall wall which has blocked our access to the road. We have take a detour of more than 500m.”
APR Moorthy, secretary of VCK Tiruppur north alleged the businessman has political influence. “The wall has weakened and leans on houses of the Dalits, as a result of which cracks have appeared. Last week, families submitted a petition to panchayat officials,” he added.
S Sekhar, manager of the land promoter, denied the charges. “The issue is being raised for political and financial gains by the political outfit. The Dalit families did not raise any objection when we were building the wall in 2015. Why are they raising an issue now? I suspect they are instigated by people with vested interests.”
Avinashi tahsildar N Sundaram said, “Around 37 families received patta in the Mundiyakinaru in Ettiveerampalayam village near Tiruppur city. In 2010, they built houses and there weren’t any issues. Later, a land promoter bought several tracts of land near it and built a large compound wall, which nearly blocked the families on one side of their land.
We will inspect the site along with surveyors, engineers and we will be submitting the report to the district revenue officer (DRO). Besides, we also check about strength of the wall, talk to the promoter to remove the wall and trees near it.”