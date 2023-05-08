TN Minister instructs district collectors to seize illegally used large mineral trucks

TENKASI: Minister for Water Resources, Minerals & Mines Durai Murugan instructed Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi collectors to ensure that large trucks transporting minerals from Tamil Nadu to Kerala illegally are seized and handed over to the police on Monday. He was accompanied by speaker M Appavu and district Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan.



In a press conference, Durai Murugan said, "The Supreme Court allowed transportation of stone with permission. However, the transporters should use mini or normal-sized trucks instead of giant trucks, which damages the roads. Responding to a question about the damage of Chenkulam canal by the crew of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, the minister said he would inquire into the matter and take action against officials if proven guilty.



Talking about the sand theft on the Thamirabarani river bed, which led to the murder of a Village Administrative Officer in Thoothukudi, Durai Murugan said permission should be taken before mining as sand would accumulate on any river bed. However, when Appavu intervened and said the court had banned mining on Thamirabarani river bed, the minister said it is the responsibility of collectors to stop it.



Earlier in the day, Durai Murugan, Appavu and Karthikeyan inspected the Thamirabarani - Karumeniyar - Nambiyar river-linking project, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.