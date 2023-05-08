Traffic police save the day for NEET aspirant in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Two constables attached to Avadi traffic police were appreciated for helping a NEET aspirant reach the correct exam centre in time from a wrong centre on Sunday. A video of the girl rushing into a centre Ambattur from the patrol vehicle went viral on social media.
According to sources, V Anandhi of Naduveedhi in Tiruttani, had come with her parents to sit for NEET. “Anandhi’s exam hall was a private school in Ambattur west. However, due to some confusion, she and her parents landed in a school in Avadi,” a senior police official said.
Head constable Dhanasekar and grade I constable Dinesh Kumarasamy, both attached to Avadi traffic police in patrol division, noticed Anandhi coming out of the school weeping as it was 1 pm and she would not be able to make it to the right exam centre in time.
“On hearing her story, the two men alerted the patrol team in front of the exam hall in Ambattur west and took the girl and in their patrol vehicle for a distance of 7km to the exam hall,” the senior official said. Avadi Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the police personnel for their work.