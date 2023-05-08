Two Tamil Nadu women stabbed allegedly by husbands in different incidents

COIMBATORE: Two women, in two different incidents, suffered severe stab injuries caused allegedly by their husbands over family disputes in the district.
In the first incident, R Muthulakshmi (38) of Kalaignar Nagar married K Ravikumar (43) of Palladam in Tirupur 24 years ago and they have three daughters. Due to a difference of opinion, Muthulakshmi separated from Ravikumar a year ago and started to live with another person Manickam.
Though Ravikumar asked her to come and live with him multiple times, she refused. On Monday around 7 am, Ravikumar visited her house at Chettipalayam and engaged in a wordy quarrel. Ravikumar allegedly stabbed her with a knife at her neck and chest. Alerted by the scream, neighbours rushed her to CMCH and caught Ravikumar and handed him over to Chettipalayam police.
In another case, the 31-year-old Sindhuja from Alamelumangapuram near Karamadai suffered injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. According to the police, Sindhuja married B Manikandan (31) of Sathya Nagar near Karamadai in 2014 and it was the second marriage for both.
Two years after, she got separated from him and started to live with another man, Balasubramanian, and they were in the plan to get married. On Sunday evening, Manikandan visited her house under the pretext of handing over personal photos. During the conversation, Manikandan allegedly stabbed her using a knife. But Balasubramanian prevented him with a log. Sindhuja and Manikandan were admitted to two different private hospitals. Karamadai police are investigating.