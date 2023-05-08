With 589 marks, Tiruvannamalai auto driver’s daughter 1st among model school kids

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Scoring an impressive 589 out of 600 in Biology stream, Dharsha, the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver has made Tiruvannamali proud by becoming the topper among the government model school students in the state.
“I had a wonderful experience at the model school. When I struggled in general tests, the teachers consistently motivated me to work harder,” she said. Dharsha displayed her determination by appearing for the Physics and Biology examinations battling high fever. “I was unwell during the exams. It was a tough ordeal to complete them. Nevertheless, I am thrilled to have cleared them with flying colours,” added Dharsha.
Dharsha’s parents are overjoyed by their daughter’s achievement, especially considering the financial constraints they are facing. Ravikumar, her father, is all delighted. “Seeing my daughter achieving such remarkable feat despite battling fever during the exams is truly a proud moment for me.”
Officials said it is for the second consecutive year that the government model school in Tiruvannamalai is achieving exceptional results. “Out of the 77 students from the model school, an impressive 23 students secured cent per cent in various subjects. The overall average score of Tiruvannamalai model school stands at a commendable 88%,” sources said.
Dharsha aspires to become a civil servant. Tiruvannamalai Collector Murugesh congratulated her on her outstanding achievement and extended his best wishes for her future endeavours.