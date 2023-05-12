If Stalin slaps new defamation case, will submit PTR's full clip before Court, warns Annamalai

"I will submit the PTR audio clips (in my defence) because I wish that the audio clips should come to court. Those clips should go to the forensic lab and a judge should inquire into it. I am ready to submit the entire one-hour audio clip before the court. The complete set of audio clips have five or six specific issues. I didn't release the third and fourth audio clip because I didn't want to make PTR a scapegoat for the ruling party. Also, PTR did not commit any misdeed. He spoke about those who committed misdeeds. The court should order an independent inquiry based on the clips and take action against those named," Annamalai said.