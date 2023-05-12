If Stalin slaps new defamation case, will submit PTR's full clip before Court, warns Annamalai

CHENNAI: The BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said he has an over hour-long audio clip of Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) and is ready to submit it before the court if Chief Minister MK Stalin files another defamation case against him.
Part II of the DMK Files will be released in the first week of July which will have details about 21 more DMK functionaries and ministers. Later, Part III of the DMK Files will also be released, Annamalai went on to say.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the city, Annamalai criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for shifting PTR.
"Just because of the audio clips of PTR, he has been shifted from finance to information technology. This cannot be accepted because PTR did not commit any misdeed. The misdeeds were committed by the first family of the state," he said.
Annamalai said the state government filed a defamation case against him a few days ago and now I challenge the CM to file another defamation case for levelling charges that the CM had received Rs 200 crore through the Metro Rail project and his family members have amassed Rs 30000 crore.
"I will submit the PTR audio clips (in my defence) because I wish that the audio clips should come to court. Those clips should go to the forensic lab and a judge should inquire into it. I am ready to submit the entire one-hour audio clip before the court. The complete set of audio clips have five or six specific issues. I didn't release the third and fourth audio clip because I didn't want to make PTR a scapegoat for the ruling party. Also, PTR did not commit any misdeed. He spoke about those who committed misdeeds. The court should order an independent inquiry based on the clips and take action against those named," Annamalai said.
Annamalai also revealed that the DMK functionaries and their associates have sent defamation notices seeking damages to the tune of Rs 1461 crore. Perhaps, this is the largest damage sought from an individual in the country, he added.
"Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi once asked where was BJP. Today, the party has grown to the level of filing defamation suits against us seeking Rs 1461 crore," he added.