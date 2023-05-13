4.55 lakh tonne of fertilisers in stock, Kuruvai coverage likely to go up: Minister Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday said his department has 4,55,568 tonnes of fertilisers in stock for farmers considering the requirement in the coming months. This includes 1,66,311 tonnes of urea, 71,580 tonnes of DAP, 12,528 tonnes of Potash, 1,86,011 tonnes of complex, and 19,138 tonnes of superphosphate. These fertilisers are kept in primary agricultural cooperative banks and private fertiliser sales centres.
In a statement, the minister said since the storage level at the Mettur dam is over 103 feet, the area under cultivation during the Kuruvai season is expected to go up like the previous year. For the period between April and September, the state requires 10,38,000 tonnes of fertilisers. In an unprecedented manner, the government has kept 43% of fertilisers required for the next few months in stock.
The minister also said that while potash is being imported from foreign countries through New Mangalore port, 43,000 tonnes of potash would reach the state through Thoothukudi port by the third week of May. Complaints regarding the non-availability of fertilisers, hoarding and illegal transportation of fertilisers can be made by calling 93634 40360.