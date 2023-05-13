Camel, pony, goat, monkey and dogs rescued, FIR registered

The FIR was registered at Oomangalam police station, Cuddalore, under Sections 11(1)(a), 11(1)(b), 11(1)(f), 11(1)(g), 11(1)(h), 26(a), and 38(3) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, for inflicting cruelty on animals and forcing them to perform unregistered tricks. The provisions invoked in the FIR also include Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for maiming and rendering the dogs, camel and pony useless by causing them to suffer injuries because of cruel treatment, not treating the injuries and using them for performance despite being in failing health.