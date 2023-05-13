Candidates hold talk with education minister Ponmudy, withdraw protest

CHENNAI: Following the talks with higher education minister K Ponmudy on Saturday, candidates who cleared the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2013 have withdrawn their protest at the DPI campus, after five days. They have been urging the DMK government to fulfil their promise of providing them with government jobs.
The minister assured them he would take the issue to the knowledge of the chief minister and take a decision within the next 10 days, said the teachers. Earlier in the day, the teachers also met finance minister Thangam Thennarasu.
While candidates who cleared TET in 2013 were given government jobs, more than 10,000 of them were left out as the government said that the vacancies are filled. Subsequently, the AIADMK brought a government order in 2018 stating that candidates who have cleared TET should write another competitive exam to get government jobs.
“Chief minister Stalin called it unhumanitarian and also promised us that we would be given priority in teachers’ recruitment when DMK comes to power. In the last 10 years, teachers have not been recruited in government schools and this government-appointed temporary teachers last year for the vacancies,” said a candidate part of the protest