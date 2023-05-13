Coracle operators beat up tourists in Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: Collector K Santhi cancelled the license of four coracle operators in Hogenakkal for allegedly attacking some tourists who refused to pay additional money to them on Friday. A total of two coracles were seized by the police.
According to sources, seven people from Karnataka had arrived in Hogenakkal on Friday evening and had bought a ticket for a coracle ride by paying Rs 800. Meanwhile, while trying to board a coracle, some operators demanded an additional Rs 4,000 for the rides. However, they refused to pay extra money and questioned the coracle operators, following which an argument broke out and a group of coracle operators attacked the men. The men went back after the incident without filing a complaint.
When the Dharmapuri administration learnt about the issue, it cancelled the license of four coracle operators. The collector said in a statement, "For the act of disrupting tourism in Hogenakkal and for compromising the safety of tourists, coracle operators, K Ramu, N Kannaian, G Ramachandran, M Perumal's licenses will be revoked. Further, the four operators have been banned from using coracles."
Hogenakkal police registered a case against the four coracle operators and two coracles were confiscated. Following the incident, tourists condemned the administration for failing to protect tourists. Residents of Hogenakkal said that the coracle operators have been demanding an additional Rs 3,000 from the tourists apart from the Rs 800 paid at the counter since two years when the coracle service was handed over to a private contractor. "The DRDA and the administration do not seem to care about the welfare of the tourists," he said.
G Mathaiayan, a resident of Hogenakkal said, "Some coracle operators trick the tourists by demanding extra money to take them to dangerous areas for 'adventure'. No one monitors the functioning of the coracle operators and this places the lives of tourists at risk."Officials in the Block Development Office did not comment on the matter. Sources said, "The District Tourism Development Office will hold a meeting sensitizing the coracle operators and other businesses soon."