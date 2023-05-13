Encroachment violates rights of temple deity: Madras HC 

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that land grabbers’ attempt to take over temple land is an infringement of the rights of a deity who is a minor and illegal occupation of temple properties must be dealt with appropriately in a time-bound manner.
Rejecting the pleas of occupants of a temple land in Kancheepuram district, Justice SM Subramaniam said, “The land grabbers’ attempt to take away the temple land in any form is intolerable. Any litigious occupation of a valuable temple property, which causes loss to the temple, must be dealt with without loss of time.”
The matter relates to petitions filed by tenants who are members of Kovur Agricultural Cooperative Society engaged in farming in a land belonging to Sundareswarar Swami Temple in Kancheepuram.
A revenue court, in 2012, ordered their eviction from the land after they were found to be allowing third parties to use the property for commercial purposes. The judge observed that the petitioners were subletting the property for commercial purposes earning huge money in an unjust and illegal manner.
Rejecting their petitions, the judge ordered the Kancheepuram district collector to evict unauthorised and illegal occupants of the land within four weeks. He also directed the temple authorities to collect the rent and recover the rent arrears from the members of the cooperative society.