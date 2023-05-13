‘I wrote to CM in April on IAS influence in SEP panel’: Justice D Murugesan

CHENNAI: Following a reply by State Education Policy High-Level Committee Chairman Justice D Murugesan denying allegations against him, a former member of the committee L Jawahar Nesan has issued another statement saying he had written to the CM on April 24 regarding the bureaucratic influence and also to committee on different occasions.
Stating that “lies” in Justice Murugesan’s statements could be disproved as they are related to procedural issues, Nesan said he established the committee and it is spearheaded towards formulating the state education policy along the lines of NEP 2020.
“While the application of NEP 2020 has consistently cropped up on several occasions, the chairman decided to bring principal secretaries/secretaries/other representatives of various departments. I made several submissions to the chairman at several stages, both in the committee’s deliberations and through my submissions, urging him to take proper action. But he simply ignored all of them and put the panel in disarray,” Nesan added.
He also alleged that the chairman himself violated most of the decisions and work plans approved by the committee which resulted in a delay in forming subcommittees. When contacted, Justice Murugesan said that he would read the statement in detail and then respond.