KVK-CIMPC study flags blossom midge outbreak in Tiruchy's jasmine cultivation

TIRUCHY: A study jointly organised by ICAR-KVK, Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIMPC) and the state horticulture department last month has flagged an “outbreak” of blossom midge infestation in jasmine cultivation across the district. The researchers attribute climate change and the mindless use of pesticides as causes for infestation of such magnitude.
On the pest infestation that causes the flower buds to redden and ultimately shed, lead scientist and toxicology expert R Sheeba said, “We have spotted the same issue in Madurai before but for Tiruchy it's a new phenomenon.” “The blossom midge lays its eggs in the inner walls of jasmine buds which later develop and eat away the inner portion of the buds, leading to deformation and distortion,” she explained.
This ultimately leads to a loss of yield. The infestation was evident in jasmine growing areas such as Posampatti, Podavur, Puliyur, Koppu, Viyalanmedu and Ayilapettai villages, where the study was undertaken, she said. While climate change is a major cause for such outbreaks, farmers' selection and overuse of pesticides only aggravate the problem, the scientist at CIMPC added.
Pointing out that the survey of the infestation in jasmine-cultivated areas was undertaken twice – first on April 16 followed by a collaborative study on April 17 – the scientist said, “In our field visits we could observe farmers’ selection of pesticides was based on the recommendation of the fertiliser shops. Analysing them we found it helps in no way to control the outbreak. At best it only aggravates the situation."
Having held consultations with Dr R P Soundararajan, a jasmine expert in TNAU-Coimbatore, Sheeba advised the use of two easily available pesticides to control the infestation in fields. “Foliar spraying of Chlorantraniliprole or Thiacloprid or Novaluron and application of Fipronil with sand followed by irrigation at required quantities is advised. Foliar spray chemicals should be sprayed at weekly intervals following one after the other for effective control of pest infestation." Farmers are welcome to approach KVK-Sirugamani for any suggestions, she said.