Madras HC moves land-grab cases from special courts to magistrate courts

CHENNAI: After Supreme Court quashed two state government notifications of 2011 which sanctioned the formation of 36 anti-land grabbing special cells in Tamil Nadu and the transfer of land-grabbing cases to special courts last week, the Madras High Court has issued a memo ordering retransfer of cases pending on the file of special courts to jurisdictional magistrate courts.
In an office memorandum issued on Wednesday to the principal judge, city civil court, Chennai, the principal district judge/district judge, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Theni, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, Virudhunagar and the district Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udhagamandalam were directed to re-transfer the cases pertaining to land grabbing pending on the file of special courts to the jurisdictional magistrate courts.
In 2011, Tamil Nadu sanctioned the formation of 36 anti-land-grabbing special cells through a Government Order with one cell each at the state police headquarters, seven commissionerates, and 28 districts to deal with land-grabbing cases in the state. Similarly, another G.O. was issued and land-grab cases were ordered to be transferred to special courts.
The High Court in 2015 set aside the G.O. because it does not define or mention ‘land grabbing cases’. The rationale behind dismissing the order was that it gives unfettered and arbitrary powers to police. Following this, the state approached the SC in which an interim stay was granted and the court has stated that in view of the interim order passed, there shall not be any impediment to the functioning of such courts.
Following this, the HC in its official memoranda last year directed the presiding officers of special courts for exclusive trial of land-grabbing cases to expedite trial proceedings and the Principal District Judges were directed to re-transfer the cases pertaining and ensure speedy trial and disposal of cases in the special court. And now after the verdict of the Supreme Court, the cases have again been retransferred.