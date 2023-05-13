‘No BJP govt in Dravidian landscape’

CHENNAI: The BJP has been ousted from power in the Dravidian landscape with the Congress party’s victory in Karnataka, and like-minded parties should join forces to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.
CM Stalin, in his congratulatory message to the Congress, said, “The unjustifiable disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, and rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the Kannadiga pride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP’s vindictive politics.”
An official release said the CM greeted top Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, former AICC chairpersons Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, over the phone on the poll victory.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the Karnataka election result has shown that BJP is not an unshakable force and same result would be seen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan congratulated the people of Karnataka for defeating communal forces.
Mutharasan said the electoral victory will help the Congress party fight communal forces across the country. Speaking to reporters, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the verdict has proved that the people want to live together without any communal tension. “Congress party’s way is the way of love and people of Karnataka have agreed and supported that.”
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the victory. Kamal tweeted, “Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into peoples hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people.” “You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory!”
Leaders of various political parties, including VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, expressed happiness over the outcome and congratulated the Congress. Hundreds of Congress workers thronged party headquarters Sathyamoorthi Bhavan and burst crackers and distributed sweets to people.