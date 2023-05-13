‘No BJP govt in Dravidian landscape’

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the victory. Kamal tweeted, “Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into peoples hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people.” “You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory!”