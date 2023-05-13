Notice sent to govt on plea to frame rules for TNPSC expert committee

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently issued a notice to the state government and the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on a petition filed by an aggrieved candidate seeking direction to the government to frame rules for the appointment and functioning of TNPSC's expert committee.



The petitioner, R Lakshmanakumar (30) of Dindigul, submitted that TNPSC issued a notification on July 21, 2022, inviting applications for Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I services) to fill up 92 vacant posts. The petitioner said he took part in the preliminary examination which was held on November 19.



The commission published a tentative answer key 10 days later on November 28 on the TNPSC website and gave seven days' time to the candidates for submitting objections with regard to the answer key. Lakshmanakumar challenged 19 questions, but claims to have never received a response from the commission.



Meanwhile, the commission published the list of selected candidates on April 28, 2023, without publishing the final answer key or replying to the objections raised by the candidates, the petitioner alleged, adding that the selection list did not contain his name. Claiming that he would have got selected if the commission had awarded him marks for the 19 questions challenged by him, the petitioner requested the court to stay the selection process and form a fresh expert committee to analyse the objections raised by the candidates.



He also sought the details of the expert committee members, and the expenses incurred to appoint them from 2010 till 2022. He further sought a direction to the human resources management department to frame proper rules for the functioning of the TNPSC expert committee. Justice GR Swaminathan issued a notice to the state government and TNPSC before adjourning the case.