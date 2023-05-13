Supplementary exams: Special classes to help govt students in Tamil Nadu

The circular also said headmasters can decide on the special classes for Classes 10 and 11 students once results are announced. The school management committee members will also talk to parents to create awareness of the supplementary examination, create awareness of the department’s helpline 14417 and also ensure that subject teachers provide guidance to students who have failed. There are more than 95,000 students across the state who either failed to appear for the Class 12 examinations or failed in them.