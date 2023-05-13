Supplementary exams: Special classes to help govt students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is planning to conduct coaching classes for students who failed Class 12 examinations to help them write supplementary examinations. According to a circular sent by the department, a school management committee meeting was held at all high schools and higher secondary schools across the state to discuss the steps to be taken to ensure that all the students write the Classes 10, 11 and 12 examinations.
Following this, headmasters of these schools have been instructed to make arrangements to conduct special classes for students who failed or did not appear for the Class 12 examination. Teachers have also been asked to help the Class 12 students to apply for supplementary examination by May 17.
The circular also said headmasters can decide on the special classes for Classes 10 and 11 students once results are announced. The school management committee members will also talk to parents to create awareness of the supplementary examination, create awareness of the department’s helpline 14417 and also ensure that subject teachers provide guidance to students who have failed. There are more than 95,000 students across the state who either failed to appear for the Class 12 examinations or failed in them.