Three kids drown in kanmoi, CM Stalin announces solatium for bereaved families

THOOTHUKUDI: Three school-going children drowned in a kanmoi at Sivalarpatti near Kovilpatti on Friday evening. Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the deaths and announced `2 lakh solatium for the bereaved families. Sources said M Arun (7), M Mahesh (11), and K Sudhan (7) of Vadakku Theru drowned when they were playing in the chinna kanmoi in the village.



While Arun and Mahesh were siblings and studied Classes 4 and 6 respectively, Sudhan was a Class 2 student. Following a search, the kids' parents found their bodies in the waterbody around 8 pm, and Pudhur police retrieved the bodies before sending them for postmortem. A case has been registered and further probe is on.



Meanwhile, in a press statement, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to learn of the deaths and announced solatium for the bereaved families. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan has appealed to parents to keep a watch on their children's activities during the vacation months.