Tamil Nadu

Three kids drown in kanmoi, CM Stalin announces solatium for bereaved families

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to learn of the deaths and announced solatium for the bereaved families.
Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three school-going children drowned in a kanmoi at Sivalarpatti near Kovilpatti on Friday evening. Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the deaths and announced `2 lakh solatium for the bereaved families. Sources said M Arun (7), M Mahesh (11), and K Sudhan (7) of Vadakku Theru drowned when they were playing in the chinna kanmoi in the village.

While Arun and Mahesh were siblings and studied Classes 4 and 6 respectively, Sudhan was a Class 2 student. Following a search, the kids' parents found their bodies in the waterbody around 8 pm, and Pudhur police retrieved the bodies before sending them for postmortem. A case has been registered and further probe is on.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to learn of the deaths and announced solatium for the bereaved families. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan has appealed to parents to keep a watch on their children's activities during the vacation months.

"Don't let the kids near waterbodies unattended. Further, no child should be allowed to ride or drive vehicles. A violation of this will attract penal action under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act," he added.

CM MK Stalin
3 kids drowned

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com