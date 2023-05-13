Verdict may strengthen Stalin’s hand about Congress role in ‘24 polls

CHENNAI: With Congress sweeping the elections in Karnataka, DMK chief MK Stalin stands vindicated in rejecting a third front without the grand old party for fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The outcome of the Karnataka elections is also expected to rock the boat as regards the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the parliamentary polls, indirectly boosting the image and voice of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, political experts said.
It may be noted that Palaniswami had managed to win 75 seats for the alliance in the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu when the party lost, which is higher than what the BJP has got in Karnataka, despite having Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the face of the elections.
Senior journalist and political critic Savithiri Kannan said that apart from giving a morale boost to Congress cadre and leaders in Tamil Nadu, the results can help in changing the attitude of the DMK towards the Congress. “So far, Congress leaders and cadre faced humiliation in various issues due to the big-brother attitude of the DMK. From now on, that could change. As far as the AIADMK-led alliance is concerned, Palaniswami would take the upper hand in seat-sharing and other issues while dealing with the BJP,” Kannan said.
Another senior political journalist Raghavendra Ara told TNIE, “This could indirectly push Stalin’s graph upwards in the national political landscape as he has been constantly advocating a Congress-inclusive front to defeat the BJP in 2024 and brushing aside a third front. The Karnataka results also showed that the Congress is not a party to be easily wiped out and it still has a solid presence, at least in some states.”
He also said the Congress could regenerate the image of the party in the minds of voters, and Palaniswami would have a stronger voice in the AIADMK-led alliance pushing the BJP to accept the seats given by the Dravidian major in 2024 LS polls. “The BJP, hereafter, would not take steps to invite the anger of the AIADMK by projecting itself as the principal opposition party, at least until the 2024 general elections. This is because the anger of AIADMK cadre might affect the BJP’s relationship and coordination with the party,” Ara said.
Senior critic T Koodalarasan said, “It would be a big setback to BJP state president K Annamalai and, eventually, for the party’s state unit too. Despite netting 30 % of Hindutva-based vote share in Karnataka, the BJP’s efforts to polarise voters by creating Hijab and Halal row, banning Muslim vendors from having stalls at Hindu temple festivals and highlighting a film like ‘The Kerala Story’ have failed. So, there are chances that the BJP might put the Hindutva agenda for Tamil Nadu in cold storage, at least for some time.” This will also help AIADMK leaders and cadre to heave a sigh of relief as they have been freed from the BJP’s big-brother attitude, he added.