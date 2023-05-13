Verdict may strengthen Stalin’s hand about Congress role in ‘24 polls

He also said the Congress could regenerate the image of the party in the minds of voters, and Palaniswami would have a stronger voice in the AIADMK-led alliance pushing the BJP to accept the seats given by the Dravidian major in 2024 LS polls. “The BJP, hereafter, would not take steps to invite the anger of the AIADMK by projecting itself as the principal opposition party, at least until the 2024 general elections. This is because the anger of AIADMK cadre might affect the BJP’s relationship and coordination with the party,” Ara said.