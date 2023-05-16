Scorching summer: Heat wave in TN likely to intensify over next two days  

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The summer in Chennai is getting hotter, with mercury levels rising up to at least 40°C for the past few days.

According to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai residents might have no relief from the scorching heat this week. The IMD has predicted that Chennai will see the mercury rising up to at least 40°C till May 19, Friday.

The Met department also said that the maximum temperatures recorded on Tuesday in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai were above normal by 2 to 3°C. In Chennai, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a 40.8 °C on Tuesday.

“They were in the range 35°C to 41.5°C in the plains of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, 33°C to 40°C in south Tamilnadu and 25°C to 29°C in the hilly areas. Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.5°C (2.1°C above normal),” a release from the IMD dated May 16 said.

Watch:

IMD Tamil Nadu also shared tips to combat the weather;

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm

While travelling, carry water with you.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

If you faint or feel ill, see a doctor immediately.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which help to rehydrate the body.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

First aid for persons affected by sunstroke: Lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour normal-temperature water on the head. It is important to bring down the body temperature. Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbet/torani or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body. Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.

