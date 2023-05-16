Collector suspends licence of driver found dumping human waste in check dam in TN

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Nilgiris collector SP Amrith on Monday suspended for six months the licence of a driver who was found guilty of dumping human waste into a check dam near VPN Colony.

The check dam is a water source for Narikulihada hamlet in Nanjanad panchayat and the tanker carrying waste from a septic tank from Kundha Bikkatty dumped it in a stream inside the reserve forest on March 29. As a result, the residents of the hamlet fell ill.

The collector also said that a team, led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), has been formed to monitor all panchayats across the district to avoid such incidents in future.

"The team will collect the details of the vehicles engaged in cleaning septic tanks and the place where the waste is being collected from and dumped. Case will be registered against people dumping human waste in the drinking water sources," said the collector.

Police have already registered a case against B Ranjith, the lorry driver and M Sakthivel, the lorry owner following complaints from the locals.

ALSO READ | Two die while cleaning septic tank near Puzhal in Tamil Nadu

NILGIRIS: Nilgiris collector SP Amrith on Monday suspended for six months the licence of a driver who was found guilty of dumping human waste into a check dam near VPN Colony. The check dam is a water source for Narikulihada hamlet in Nanjanad panchayat and the tanker carrying waste from a septic tank from Kundha Bikkatty dumped it in a stream inside the reserve forest on March 29. As a result, the residents of the hamlet fell ill. The collector also said that a team, led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), has been formed to monitor all panchayats across the district to avoid such incidents in future.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The team will collect the details of the vehicles engaged in cleaning septic tanks and the place where the waste is being collected from and dumped. Case will be registered against people dumping human waste in the drinking water sources," said the collector. Police have already registered a case against B Ranjith, the lorry driver and M Sakthivel, the lorry owner following complaints from the locals. ALSO READ | Two die while cleaning septic tank near Puzhal in Tamil Nadu