Combing operations held in TN, UT border areas  

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of hooch tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, the Excise Department in Puducherry conducted combing operations in secluded places in the border areas of Karasur and Sedarapet on Monday, while warning bootleggers of serious action under Goondas Act. The operation comes amid allegations of illicit liquor being smuggled from border villages of Puducherry to Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar said in a release that the department has stepped up vigil in border areas. A team led by tahsildar (excise) P Silambarasan along with D’Nagar Inspector, sub-inspector and other personnel conducted searches in several places. Special squads are being formed for intensive surveillance to prevent any smuggling or sale of illicit liquor in Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border areas.

Though the operation on Monday did not find any illegal activity, Sudhakar warned of strict action against persons getting into illegal liquor trade. Strict action will be taken against hooch traders as per Puducherry Excise Rules and it will be referred to the District Collector seeking their arrest under Goondas Act, he said.

Over the past three months, the department has arrested 18 people and seized 433 cases of spurious liquor bottles and three vehicles. The department has also seized 1,425 litres of rectified spirit, Sudhakar added. Four cases have been compounded for a fine of Rs 66, 33,960.



