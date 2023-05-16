Home States Tamil Nadu

Combing operations held in TN, UT border areas  

The operation comes amid allegations of illicit liquor being smuggled from border villages of Puducherry to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Operations under way at Sedarapet| Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  In the wake of hooch tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, the Excise Department in Puducherry conducted combing operations in secluded places in the border areas of Karasur and Sedarapet on Monday, while warning bootleggers of serious action under Goondas Act. The operation comes amid allegations of illicit liquor being smuggled from border villages of Puducherry to Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar said in a release that the department has stepped up vigil in border areas. A team led by tahsildar (excise) P Silambarasan along with D’Nagar Inspector, sub-inspector and other personnel conducted searches in several places. Special squads are being formed for intensive surveillance to prevent any smuggling or sale of illicit liquor in Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border areas.

Though the operation on Monday did not find any illegal activity, Sudhakar warned of strict action against persons getting into illegal liquor trade. Strict action will be taken against hooch traders as per Puducherry Excise Rules and it will be referred to the District Collector seeking their arrest under Goondas Act, he said.

Over the past three months, the department has arrested 18 people and seized 433 cases of spurious liquor bottles and three vehicles. The department has also seized 1,425 litres of rectified spirit, Sudhakar added. Four cases have been compounded for a fine of Rs 66, 33,960.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp