Engineering course applicants cross 1.17 lakh in 10 days of opening admissions in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within 10 days of opening of the application process for engineering admissions in the state, the number of applicants for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions(TNEA) has crossed 1.17 lakh mark.

Experts said it is expected that the application figure will cross 3 lakh this year. Last year, only 2.5 lakh students had applied for the engineering counselling.

“Looking at the improved campus placements in engineering colleges, students are more interested in computer science and related streams. Adding to it, the NEET repeaters, instead of opting for BSc seats, prefer to take admission in engineering to ensure a job for them,” said career consultant, Jayprakash Gandhi.

“This year, there will be at least 40,000 to 50,000 rise in TNEA applications,” said K Senthil, principal of a private engineering college. To cash in on the opportunity, many engineering colleges are adding additional seats in computer science and related branches.

According to Anna University sources, over 50 colleges have applied this year seeking approval to increase their seats. “The online registration for TNEA started on May 5 for engineering seats in colleges across the state, and as on May 15, as many as 1,17,996 students had applied for it. So far, 69,048 students have made payment of fees while 32,360 students have uploaded their certificates,” said Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions in-charge T Purushothaman.

The last date for online registration will be on June 4, the official said, adding the random number will be assigned on June 5. The rank list will be published on July 12 and the counselling will begin from August 2.

