Fish landing, auction and drying centres in various TN districts inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin threw open several buildings which were constructed at a cost of Rs 314.89 crore by the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department across the state through video conference from the secretariat on Monday.

The department has been implementing schemes to enhance income of fishermen while ensuring protection of marine resources and promoting sustainable fishing and aquaculture. As part of these efforts, various infrastructure facilities, including fishing harbours, fish-landing centres, breeding tanks and buildings with training centres have been constructed in fishing hamlets and adjacent areas.

Stalin on Monday opened a renovated fish-landing centre, auction centre and drying centre which were constructed at Mudhu Nagar and C. Pudupet in Cuddalore district, Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district, Melamanakkudi in Kanyakumari district, Jeeva Nagar and Inigo Nagar in Thoothukudi district and other districts.

Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present. Stalin also inaugurated various hostels, school buildings and Ekalvya residential school complexes of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, collectively valued at Rs 82.02 crore.

He unveiled 21 hostel buildings constructed by the department, at a total cost of Rs 42.45 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated nine school buildings valued at Rs 16.59 crore and four Ekalvya model residential schools valued at Rs 22.97 crore across the state. Stalin also flagged off a fleet of 23 vehicles that will be provided to TAHDCO managers and executive engineers.

Stalin also distributed subsidy allotments for the purchase of houses to members of scavengers’ welfare board. Seven individuals were given subsidy to commemorate the overall distribution of Rs 55 crore in subsidies to 500 board members for purchase of houses.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin threw open several buildings which were constructed at a cost of Rs 314.89 crore by the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department across the state through video conference from the secretariat on Monday. The department has been implementing schemes to enhance income of fishermen while ensuring protection of marine resources and promoting sustainable fishing and aquaculture. As part of these efforts, various infrastructure facilities, including fishing harbours, fish-landing centres, breeding tanks and buildings with training centres have been constructed in fishing hamlets and adjacent areas. Stalin on Monday opened a renovated fish-landing centre, auction centre and drying centre which were constructed at Mudhu Nagar and C. Pudupet in Cuddalore district, Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district, Melamanakkudi in Kanyakumari district, Jeeva Nagar and Inigo Nagar in Thoothukudi district and other districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present. Stalin also inaugurated various hostels, school buildings and Ekalvya residential school complexes of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, collectively valued at Rs 82.02 crore. He unveiled 21 hostel buildings constructed by the department, at a total cost of Rs 42.45 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated nine school buildings valued at Rs 16.59 crore and four Ekalvya model residential schools valued at Rs 22.97 crore across the state. Stalin also flagged off a fleet of 23 vehicles that will be provided to TAHDCO managers and executive engineers. Stalin also distributed subsidy allotments for the purchase of houses to members of scavengers’ welfare board. Seven individuals were given subsidy to commemorate the overall distribution of Rs 55 crore in subsidies to 500 board members for purchase of houses.