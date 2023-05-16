Jaggery unit fire: Jedarpalayam on high alert after suspected arson

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A day after four migrant workers suffered injuries in a fire accident at Jedarpalayam, district collector Shreya P Singh on Monday said the incident is suspected to be an arson attack. Over 200 police personnel have been deployed to watch on 24x7 basis homes and sheds of migrant workers in the area. Eight special police teams have been formed to investigate the case. The condition of the injured persons, who are admitted in Karur GH, is stable, police said.

On Sunday morning, fire broke out in a shed where four migrant workers were sleeping. The roof the shed collapsed which left the four people injured. One of them, T Rakesh (19), suffered over 90% of burn injuries. Namakkal police deployed over 200 personnel and set up 13 checkpoints in Jedarpalayam.

Commenting on the incident, collector Shreya P Singh said arson attacks began after a 27-year-old woman was murdered last year. “Though police arrested a suspect, incidents of arson have been reported in V Karapalayam, Vadakaraiyathur, Melmugam villages. Even as police are investigating the arson attacks, another suspected arson attack on Sunday left four injured. They are receiving treatment at Karur GHl,” she said.

The district administration has formed over 18 revenue teams and collected contact details of migrant workers working in the over 100 jaggery units in Jedarpalayam. The revenue teams will be monitoring the situation of the migrant workers. On Monday, additional director general of police (law and order) K Shankar visited Vadakaraiyathur and held inquiries.

NAMAKKAL: A day after four migrant workers suffered injuries in a fire accident at Jedarpalayam, district collector Shreya P Singh on Monday said the incident is suspected to be an arson attack. Over 200 police personnel have been deployed to watch on 24x7 basis homes and sheds of migrant workers in the area. Eight special police teams have been formed to investigate the case. The condition of the injured persons, who are admitted in Karur GH, is stable, police said. On Sunday morning, fire broke out in a shed where four migrant workers were sleeping. The roof the shed collapsed which left the four people injured. One of them, T Rakesh (19), suffered over 90% of burn injuries. Namakkal police deployed over 200 personnel and set up 13 checkpoints in Jedarpalayam. Commenting on the incident, collector Shreya P Singh said arson attacks began after a 27-year-old woman was murdered last year. “Though police arrested a suspect, incidents of arson have been reported in V Karapalayam, Vadakaraiyathur, Melmugam villages. Even as police are investigating the arson attacks, another suspected arson attack on Sunday left four injured. They are receiving treatment at Karur GHl,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The district administration has formed over 18 revenue teams and collected contact details of migrant workers working in the over 100 jaggery units in Jedarpalayam. The revenue teams will be monitoring the situation of the migrant workers. On Monday, additional director general of police (law and order) K Shankar visited Vadakaraiyathur and held inquiries.