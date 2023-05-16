Kovai Corporation councillor disqualified for absenteeism

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nivedha S, councillor of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) ward 97, was disqualified as per provisions of The Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act of 1920 after she failed to attend the council meeting on Monday, her third consecutive absence without permission.

The CCMC’s monthly council meeting was held at Victoria Hall in Town Hall on Monday after three months. Out of 100 councillors, seven councillors, including Nivedha, did not turn up. Last week, CCMC commissioner M Prathap cited Act and warned absentee councillors that they would be disqualified if they skip meetings. Since, Nivedha missed her third consecutive meeting, she lost her post.

Nivedha (23) did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment. Sources in the corporation said she is pursuing higher education and that could have hampered Nivedha from discharging her duties. Nivedha is the daughter of Senathipathi who is DMK’s Coimbatore East district in-charge. At the time of her election to the corporation council, she was pursuing post graduation in Punjab. She was projected as mayor candidate, but was not fielded in the race.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC commissioner M Prathap said, “As per the rules, a councillor gets automatically disqualified if he/she doesn’t attend three meetings straight. Accordingly, Ward 97 councillor Nivedha is automatically disqualified. She will be asked to give proper reasons regarding her absence in the next meeting and, as per rules, the council will take the final call on reinstating her. If the reason is valid, she will be reinstated. If not, the disqualification stays which will lead to re-election in the ward. She had requested No Objection Certificate for not attending council meetings, but the request was kept on hold as she was not regular.”

Another councillor S Abdul Kathar (ward 95 ) was also disqualified as he failed to attend the last four meetings. Abdul Kathar met with an accident, and was bed ridden after surgery on his leg, sources said. Kathar attended the meeting on Monday and submitted documents for his leave. Considering the reasons to be genuine, the council gave its approval and Mayor Kalpana reinstated him in the council.

The meeting was presided by mayor Kalpana Anandakumar. CCMC commissioner M Prathap. deputy mayor R Vetriselvan, deputy commissioners Dr M Sharmila and K Sivakumar were among those who participated.

COIMBATORE: Nivedha S, councillor of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) ward 97, was disqualified as per provisions of The Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act of 1920 after she failed to attend the council meeting on Monday, her third consecutive absence without permission. The CCMC’s monthly council meeting was held at Victoria Hall in Town Hall on Monday after three months. Out of 100 councillors, seven councillors, including Nivedha, did not turn up. Last week, CCMC commissioner M Prathap cited Act and warned absentee councillors that they would be disqualified if they skip meetings. Since, Nivedha missed her third consecutive meeting, she lost her post. Nivedha (23) did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment. Sources in the corporation said she is pursuing higher education and that could have hampered Nivedha from discharging her duties. Nivedha is the daughter of Senathipathi who is DMK’s Coimbatore East district in-charge. At the time of her election to the corporation council, she was pursuing post graduation in Punjab. She was projected as mayor candidate, but was not fielded in the race.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, CCMC commissioner M Prathap said, “As per the rules, a councillor gets automatically disqualified if he/she doesn’t attend three meetings straight. Accordingly, Ward 97 councillor Nivedha is automatically disqualified. She will be asked to give proper reasons regarding her absence in the next meeting and, as per rules, the council will take the final call on reinstating her. If the reason is valid, she will be reinstated. If not, the disqualification stays which will lead to re-election in the ward. She had requested No Objection Certificate for not attending council meetings, but the request was kept on hold as she was not regular.” Another councillor S Abdul Kathar (ward 95 ) was also disqualified as he failed to attend the last four meetings. Abdul Kathar met with an accident, and was bed ridden after surgery on his leg, sources said. Kathar attended the meeting on Monday and submitted documents for his leave. Considering the reasons to be genuine, the council gave its approval and Mayor Kalpana reinstated him in the council. The meeting was presided by mayor Kalpana Anandakumar. CCMC commissioner M Prathap. deputy mayor R Vetriselvan, deputy commissioners Dr M Sharmila and K Sivakumar were among those who participated.