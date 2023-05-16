Library, park in Karimangalam revenue office to give visitors a pleasant experience

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: As part of their initative to provide a pleasant experience to people visiting them, revenue department officials have set up a library, garden and a children’s park on Karimangalam Taluk office premises.

Though Karimangalam taluk was formed in 2016, the taluk office was constructed only last year and the area around the office was desolate and filled with Prosopis juliflora trees. So, revenue officials cleared the area around the taluk office, planted trees and created a rose garden and herbal garden. Further, they also opened a library and a children’s park on the campus.

Speaking to TNIE, Karimangalam Tahsildar Sugumar said, “Usually revenue department is one of the busiest departments under the district administration. The office is visited by numerous people and often there is very little area for people to relax while waiting for their certificates or applications. So the revenue officials here had come up with the idea to set up a garden. Initially, we had planted over 100 fruit trees and soon the work expanded, now we have a rose garden, a herbal garden with 30 varieties of herbs for all available.”

“The idea was to create a stress-free environment. The trees, garden and herbs all promote good health and reduce the work stress accumulated through the day,” he added. Revenue officials said, “To ensure that people visiting the office are not burdened by the wait we set up a library with over 300 books. People coming here with children can also visit the park and spend time. Further, the initiative could also help us create environmental awareness.”

